Seminal genre jumper Ricki Lee Jones, whom Time Magazine once called “The Duchess Of Coolsville,” has a long history of playing with jazz in pop music. Since the late ’70s, Jones has tinkered with rock, R&B, pop, soul, and jazz, releasing 14 studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, one EP, one video album, and 22 singles. Now, Jones is announcing a new album comprising jazz classics from the Great American Songbook; Pieces Of Treasure will be out April 28.

Recorded over five days at Sear Sound in New York, Pieces Of Treasure is produced by Russ Titelman, who famously co-produced Jones’ first two albums, her 1980 self-titled debut and 1981’s Pirates. Pieces Of Treasure (a callback to PiratesPieces Of Treasure is out 4/28 via BMG Modern Recordings. Pre-order it here.

