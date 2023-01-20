Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have been building to this moment for a long time, ever since Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez first got together in 2015 and signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. On Thursday night, Meet Me @ The Altar made their network television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they played their latest single “Say It (To My Face).” The group also announced their debut studio album, Past // Present // Future, which is coming in March and follows their 2021 EP Model Citizen.

“The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go,” the band explains of the album. “This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences — we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

Check out Meet Me @ The Altar’s Colbert performance below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Say It (To My Face)”

02 “Kool”

03 “Try”

04 “TMI”

05 “Same Language”

06 “A Few Tomorrows”

07 “Need Me”

08 “It’s Over For Me”

09 “Thx 4 Nothin’”

10 “Rocket Science”

11 “King Of Everything”

TOUR DATES:

03/02 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre – SOLD OUT

03/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – SOLD OUT

03/13 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

03/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Constellation Room)

03/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

03/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/03 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

04/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Past // Present // Future is out 3/10 via Fueled By Ramen. Pre-order it here.