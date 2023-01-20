Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album & Make Network TV Debut On Colbert
Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have been building to this moment for a long time, ever since Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez first got together in 2015 and signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. On Thursday night, Meet Me @ The Altar made their network television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they played their latest single “Say It (To My Face).” The group also announced their debut studio album, Past // Present // Future, which is coming in March and follows their 2021 EP Model Citizen.
“The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go,” the band explains of the album. “This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences — we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”
Check out Meet Me @ The Altar’s Colbert performance below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Say It (To My Face)”
02 “Kool”
03 “Try”
04 “TMI”
05 “Same Language”
06 “A Few Tomorrows”
07 “Need Me”
08 “It’s Over For Me”
09 “Thx 4 Nothin’”
10 “Rocket Science”
11 “King Of Everything”
TOUR DATES:
03/02 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre – SOLD OUT
03/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (Foundry Room)
03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – SOLD OUT
03/13 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
03/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (Constellation Room)
03/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/27 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
03/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)
03/30 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/03 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
04/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Past // Present // Future is out 3/10 via Fueled By Ramen. Pre-order it here.