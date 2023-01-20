Wisconsin’s Rock Fest Has “Pantera,” Slipknot, Ice Cube, & More

Rock Fest, which bills itself as the largest rock and camping event in the US, will return to Cadott, Wisconsin from July 13-15. It brings with it a trio of headliners including Slipknot, Godsmack, and the Phil Anselmo/Rex Brown band calling itself Pantera. Also on the bill: Ice Cube, Papa Roach, Everclear, Gwar, Mushroomhead, Highly Suspect, and many more. Also, the festivities begin early for those who buy the full three-day pass, with a July 12 warmup show featuring Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, and others. Ticket info is available here.