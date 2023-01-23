Beck & Phoenix Announce Co-Headlining Summer Odyssey Tour

Beck and Phoenix are going on tour together. Dubbed the Summer Odyssey Tour, the co-headlining jaunt will take them across the United States this August and September with an assortment of top-quality openers including Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, and Weyes Blood. The first performer at all shows will be Sir Chloe. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10AM local time.

TOUR DATES:

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair date, no opening act