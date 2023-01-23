Jonah Yano & BADBADNOTGOOD – “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats”

0

At the end of this week, the Montreal-based musician Jonah Yano is releasing his sophomore album, Portrait Of A Dog, which was made with the amorphous Toronto band BADBADNOTGOOD. Yano is a longtime BBNG collaborator, first teaming up with them on his debut EP nervous, which came out in 2019. Yano has been rolling out the upcoming LP for a couple months now, and today he’s offered up one more advance track, the free-flowing “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats.” Check it out below.

Portrait Of A Dog is out 1/27 via Innovative Leisure.

