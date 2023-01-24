Mitski, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated For Oscars

The Oscar nominations are out, and the Best Original Song race is mighty fascinating. The biggest news in terms of longtime storylines is that Diane Warren has been nominated for a 14th time after 13 previous nominations without a win. But there are lots of interesting names in the nominations, including Mitski, David Byrne, Rihanna, Tems, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and more.

Warren’s nomination this year is for “Applause,” which she wrote for Tell It Like A Woman. She’ll face stiff competition from a pair of blockbuster power ballads helmed by some of pop’s biggest stars: Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Other nominees on the Rihanna song include Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. Also credited on the Gaga track is BloodPop.

“Naatu Naatu” from the acclaimed Indian action movie RRR is also up for the Oscar, with attendant nominations for M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose. And then there’s the indie-geek dark horse of the race, “This Is A Life” from breakout hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski. Yes, Mitski is up for an Oscar. Based on her theatrical stage show and her ever-rising industry stature, an EGOT suddenly doesn’t seem out of reach for her. Wild times!

Everything Everywhere All At Once also contributes an indie favorite to the Best Original Score race in Son Lux. Other composers in the category include Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet On The Western Front, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Carter Burwell for The Banshees Of Inisherin, and John Williams for The Fabelmans.

More music-related nominees: Elvis is up for Best Picture, and Austin Butler, who starred as Elvis Presley, is up for Best Actor. The classical music drama Tár is in the Best Picture race as well, with Cate Blanchett up for Best Actress as embattled conductor Lydia Tár.