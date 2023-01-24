The UK producer Chris Clark, who releases music under his last name, has announced a new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by none other than Thom Yorke, who also contributes vocals and plays bass on one track, “Medicine.”

“Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him,” Yorke said in a press release. “I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating.” Yorke continued:

I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.

Today, Clark is sharing the album’s lead single, “Town Crank.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alyosha”

02 “Town Crank”

03 “Sus Dog” (Feat. Anika)

04 “Clutch Pearlers”

05 “Over Empty Streets”

06 “Wedding”

07 “Forest”

08 “Dolgoch Tape”

09 “Bully”

10 “Dismissive”

11 “Medicine” (Feat. Thom Yorke)

12 “Ladder”

TOUR DATES:

04/28 Istanbul, Turkey @ Sonar

05/17 Lyon, France @ Nuits Sonores

06/02 London, UK @ EartH

06/09 Katowice, Poland @ Tauron Nowa Muzyka

06/15 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/16 Montreal, QC @ Newspeak

06/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/20 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

06/21 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/22 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/23 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sus Dog is out 5/26 via Clark’s own Throttle Records. Pre-order it here.