Clark – “Town Crank”
The UK producer Chris Clark, who releases music under his last name, has announced a new album, Sus Dog, which was executive produced by none other than Thom Yorke, who also contributes vocals and plays bass on one track, “Medicine.”
“Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him,” Yorke said in a press release. “I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating.” Yorke continued:
I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.
Today, Clark is sharing the album’s lead single, “Town Crank.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Alyosha”
02 “Town Crank”
03 “Sus Dog” (Feat. Anika)
04 “Clutch Pearlers”
05 “Over Empty Streets”
06 “Wedding”
07 “Forest”
08 “Dolgoch Tape”
09 “Bully”
10 “Dismissive”
11 “Medicine” (Feat. Thom Yorke)
12 “Ladder”
TOUR DATES:
04/28 Istanbul, Turkey @ Sonar
05/17 Lyon, France @ Nuits Sonores
06/02 London, UK @ EartH
06/09 Katowice, Poland @ Tauron Nowa Muzyka
06/15 New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
06/16 Montreal, QC @ Newspeak
06/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/20 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
06/21 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/22 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/23 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sus Dog is out 5/26 via Clark’s own Throttle Records. Pre-order it here.