Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around The Moon

Dave Matthews Band are still at it. The ’90s hitmakers and longstanding road dogs will return in May with their 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon. It’s preceded by lead single “Madman’s Eyes,” out today, which brings a bit of an Eastern flair to DMB’s folk-rock jam-band sound. Will it be the song that inspires the group’s haters to defend them? Probably not, but the Lady Birds among you can check it out below, where you’ll also find the new album’s tracklist plus tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walk Around The Moon”

02 “Madman’s Eyes”

03 “Looking For A Vein”

04 “The Ocean And The Butterfly”

05 “It Could Happen”

06 “Something To Tell My Baby”

07 “After Everything”

08 “All You Wanted Was Tomorrow”

09 “The Only Thing”

10 “Break Free”

11 “Monsters”

12 “Singing From The Windows”