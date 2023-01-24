Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around The Moon
Dave Matthews Band are still at it. The ’90s hitmakers and longstanding road dogs will return in May with their 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon. It’s preceded by lead single “Madman’s Eyes,” out today, which brings a bit of an Eastern flair to DMB’s folk-rock jam-band sound. Will it be the song that inspires the group’s haters to defend them? Probably not, but the Lady Birds among you can check it out below, where you’ll also find the new album’s tracklist plus tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Walk Around The Moon”
02 “Madman’s Eyes”
03 “Looking For A Vein”
04 “The Ocean And The Butterfly”
05 “It Could Happen”
06 “Something To Tell My Baby”
07 “After Everything”
08 “All You Wanted Was Tomorrow”
09 “The Only Thing”
10 “Break Free”
11 “Monsters”
12 “Singing From The Windows”
TOUR DATES:
05/09 – Mexico City, DF @ Auditorio Nacional
05/11 – Monterrey, NL @ Auditorio Pabellon M
05/13 – Guadalajara, JAL @ Teatro Diana
05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Walk Around The Moon is out 5/19 on Bama Rags.