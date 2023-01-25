Kevin Morby Releases Montana Story Soundtrack

Kevin Morby released a new album last year, and he also found time to score his first feature film. Montana Story, which stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague, came out last year after making some festival appearances in 2021, and it’s currently streaming on-demand. Morby wrote the score for it, and today he’s sharing the film’s official soundtrack, appropriately dubbed Music From Montana Story.

“It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so,” Morby said in a statement. “Against wide open landscapes the film is patiently and masterfully captured and it was my job, alongside my collaborator Rob Barbato, to write a score with as much beauty and depth as the film itself. I’m so proud of how everything turned out and am forever grateful to directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel for bringing me on.”

Morby’s sharing a video for “Like A Flower” along with the whole soundtrack. Check it out below.

Music From Montana Story is out now via Dead Oceans.