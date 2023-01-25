At the very end of 2021, the Edmonton duo Home Front released Think Of The Lie, a promising EP full of hard, slashing post-punk. Clint Frazier, one of Home Front’s two members, used to be in the Edmonton dance-punk band Shout Out Out Out, a name that most of us haven’t seen in a long time. That’s a fun fact, but it’s not very helpful for describing Home Front’s brooding, intense take on post-punk. The new band has Echo & The Bunnymen-style brooding baritone vocals, immediate synthpop melodies, and hardcore muscle. It’s a cool combination.

In a few weeks, Home Front will follow the Think Of The Lie EP with their full-length debut Games Of Power. Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco, a guy who’s produced a lot of great underground rock records in the past few years, is behind the boards. (Fucked Up, it’s worth noting, are about to release their new album One Day, and it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week.) Home Front have shared the album’s first two songs, “Faded State” and “Real Eyes,” and both of them are excellent examples of what this band can do. Listen to both of them and check out the Games Of Power tracklist below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/games-of-power-2">Games Of Power by Home Front</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Faded State”

02 “Real Eyes”

03 “Nation” (Feat. Cal)

04 “New Face Of Death”

05 “Overtime”

06 “Contact”

07 “Crisis”

08 “End Transmission”

09 “Games Of Power”

10 “Face Value”

11 “Born Killer”

12 “Quiet World”

13 “Come Down” (bonus track, not on LP)

Games Of Power is out 3/3 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.