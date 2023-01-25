Oval – “Touha”

New Music January 25, 2023 1:32 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Oval – “Touha”

New Music January 25, 2023 1:32 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Markus Popp, the pioneering German electronic producer known as Oval, has a new LP dropping this spring. Romantiq is billed as Popp’s spin on romantic sounds, and judging by its lead single, he is coming at the word from a unique angle, however you define it. “Touha,” out today, builds up and tears down bustling clatter around a recurring piano melody that reminds me of a TV mystery show or science documentary hiccuping and glitching. It’s hypnotic stuff, and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Zauberwort”
02 “Rytmy”
03 “Cresta”
04 “Amethyst”
05 “Wildwasser”
06 “Glockenton”
07 “Elektrin”
08 “Okno”
09 “Touha”
10 “Lyriq”

Romantiq is out 5/12 on Thrill Jockey.

Sveta Rybkina

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

20 Great David Crosby Moments

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

2 days ago 0

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest