Oval – “Touha”
Markus Popp, the pioneering German electronic producer known as Oval, has a new LP dropping this spring. Romantiq is billed as Popp’s spin on romantic sounds, and judging by its lead single, he is coming at the word from a unique angle, however you define it. “Touha,” out today, builds up and tears down bustling clatter around a recurring piano melody that reminds me of a TV mystery show or science documentary hiccuping and glitching. It’s hypnotic stuff, and you can hear it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Zauberwort”
02 “Rytmy”
03 “Cresta”
04 “Amethyst”
05 “Wildwasser”
06 “Glockenton”
07 “Elektrin”
08 “Okno”
09 “Touha”
10 “Lyriq”
Romantiq is out 5/12 on Thrill Jockey.