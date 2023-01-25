Markus Popp, the pioneering German electronic producer known as Oval, has a new LP dropping this spring. Romantiq is billed as Popp’s spin on romantic sounds, and judging by its lead single, he is coming at the word from a unique angle, however you define it. “Touha,” out today, builds up and tears down bustling clatter around a recurring piano melody that reminds me of a TV mystery show or science documentary hiccuping and glitching. It’s hypnotic stuff, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://oval.bandcamp.com/album/romantiq">Romantiq by Oval</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Zauberwort”

02 “Rytmy”

03 “Cresta”

04 “Amethyst”

05 “Wildwasser”

06 “Glockenton”

07 “Elektrin”

08 “Okno”

09 “Touha”

10 “Lyriq”

Romantiq is out 5/12 on Thrill Jockey.