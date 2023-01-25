A year ago we bemoaned Cordae’s descent into prestige-rap faux-profundity, but today he’s showing us how much fun a classicist approach to hip-hop can be. “Two Tens,” Cordae’s new single, is produced by J. Cole, a guy who can fall prey to some of the same self-serious tendencies that drag Cordae down. It finds the former YBN affiliate trading bars with Anderson .Paak over a smoky, jazzy, metropolitan loop like they’re Tip and Phife or something. It’s way more entertaining than I expected. Check it out below.