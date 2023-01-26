Detroit’s Movement Fest 2023 Lineup Has Underworld, Caribou, Moodymann, & More

News January 26, 2023 12:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Movement Music Festival is set to go down in Detroit over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 27-29 inside Hart Plaza. Today, the fest is sharing a teaser lineup featuring headliners Underworld and Belgian techno performer Charlotte De Witte.

Also on the docket: Caribou, Moodymann (performing at Movement for the first time in 10 years), DJ Seinfeld, TSHA, Masters At Work (aka Louie Vega and Kenny Dope), Robert Hood and Carl Craig, Chris Leibing, Green Velvet, DJ Minx, Surgeon, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Derrick Carter, Mark Farina, Ela Minus, Fjaak, Georgia Angiuli, Klangkuenstler, Lsdxoxo, and SPFDJ.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out Movement’s website for more details.

