Bay Area Rapper Dangerous Dame Has Reportedly Died

The pioneering Oakland rapper Dangerous Dame has reportedly died. Last night, Dame’s regular collaborator Too $hort reported Dame’s passing on Instagram. No cause of death has been revealed.

Dangerous Dame was born Damon Edwards, and he was part of Too Short’s group the Dangerous Crew, which also featured Spice 1, Ant Banks, and Pee Wee. Dangerous Crew released their independent self-titled album in 1988. Dame signed with Atlantic Records at a time when Bay Area rappers rarely found national distribution, and he released his major label debut I Got What You Want in 1990. Dame released two more independent albums, 1992’s Same Olé Dame and 1994’s Make Room 4 Daddy. He also had a track on Master P’s first West Coast Bad Boyz compilation and collaborated with Bay rappers like Mac Dre.

Check out some of Dangerous Dame’s music below.