The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Boldy James & RichGains - "Electric Blue" (Feat. Jonathan Chapman)

For years, Boldy James has existed in a constant flow-state, muttering exquisitely worded crime-life imagery over boom-bap beats at such a relentless clip that nobody had any time to pick apart all his metaphors. Right now, Boldy is laid up in the hospital, recovering from a car accident that temporarily landed him in the ICU. (Boldy’s publicist assures me that he’s getting better: “It will be a slow process and a long road, but he’s getting stronger everyday.”) Last week, just a few days after his accident and a month after his last LP, Boldy came out with Indiana Jones, a whole new album that he recorded with producer RichGains, one half of the Blended Babies, before his accident. The record pushes Boldy’s voice in some unexpected directions.



On “Electric Blue,” Boldy is still Boldy, and he’s still coming up with creative ways to describe his years moving “that Will Ferrell”: “Eighteen for the pastries/ Whippin’ gingerbread, I’m the baker’s man,” “Turned a half a ki to a masterpiece.” But the sound is different. With its bleary psychedelic guitars and with Jonathan Chapman’s faraway indie-rock voice, “Electric Blue” sounds loose and floaty. Guitars echo the morse-code synth-bleeps of Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’ Nite,” and the itchy drum pattern forces Boldy to switch up his cadence. It’s a subtle shift for Boldy, and it also serves to remind the world that Boldy can find beautiful ways to talk about ugly things. Here’s hoping he gets well soon. —Tom