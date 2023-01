The next episode of Saturday Night Live airs on Feb. 4 — the night before the Grammys, where Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres is (somehow) up for Album Of The Year. Presumably Chris Martin and friends will be in Los Angeles for the ceremony, but first they’ll stay up late in New York the night before as SNL’s musical guest. They’re billed alongside The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, who’ll host.

