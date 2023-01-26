Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account numerous times in recent months, and she did it again Wednesday, a few days after changing her username to River Red. In response to the accounts disappearance, some of her fans called her local police department asking them to check up on her. The cops did indeed show up at her house, but they quickly determined that nothing was wrong. Now Spears (pictured above with husband Sam Asghari) has posted a message on Twitter that essentially amounts to “leave Britney alone.”

In the message, Spears described the calls to police as “prank phone calls” and said she felt like she was being “gaslit and bullied.” Here’s the full message:

As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made its way to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care about so much can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.

Sgt. Jason Karol from the Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed to CNN that the department received concerned calls on Spears’ behalf, that a wellness check was completed “out of an abundance of caution,” and that it was “determined she was safe and in no danger.”