Atlanta Rhythm Section’s Dean Daughtry Dead At 76

Dean Daughtry, keyboardist and co-founder of Southern soft-rock act Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. The band posted an official statement on their social-media accounts, writing: “For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as ‘OX.'” Daughtry was 76.

We’re sad today to announce the passing of our long time, and original member Dean “OX” Daughtry.

Dean was also a member of The Candymen, that were at one time the touring band for Roy Orbison. At 20 years of age, he went from being in a local band in Alabama, to playing in Australia and Europe.

After a short stop in The Classics IV, he decided to throw his future in to a band being formed by Buddy Buie that was going to be named The Atlanta Rhythm Section.

While ARS is known to be a guitar centric band, just listen to the recordings and you’ll realize the contribution that Dean brought to the band.

From the first chord of So Into You, and the introduction to Imaginary Lover (both co-written by Dean by the way) he left his imprint on the bands recordings.

He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as “OX”

Our hearts go out to his wife Donna, and his family.

We’re gonna’ miss you, Ol’ Buddy !

Originally from Kinston, Alabama, Daughtry helped co-write ’70s hits such as “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover.” He started out, however, playing in local bars before joining the Candymen on keyboard. The Candymen, a pop quintet, often performed as Roy Orbison’s backing band. In the mid-’60s, Daughtry also played keyboard with the Classics IV, who had a Top 10 hit titled “Spooky.”

In 1970, Daughtry formed Atlanta Rhythm Section with two other former Candymen: Rodney Justo and Robert Nix, plus Barry Bailey, J.R. Cobb, and Paul Goddard. The group signed with Decca Records and released their self-titled debut in 1972. They also opened for the Who and the Rolling Stones around this time. ARS’ most successful album dropped in 1976: A Rock And Roll Alternative, which featured #7 hit song “So Into You.” “Imaginary Lover” followed at #7 in 1978.

Over the years, ARS’ lineup changed, though Daughtry remained its sole constant member. Their last LP, With All Due Respect, came out in 2011, 12 years after their previous: Eufaula.