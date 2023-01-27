R&B/soul/hip-hop fest Sol Blume is set to return for a fourth year on April 29-30 at Discovery Park near Downtown Sacramento. Headlining the fest this year will be Kehlani and Brent Faiyaz, and additional performers include Ella Mai, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jacquees, and more. Check out the full day-by-day breakdown below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29:

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

Isaiah Rashad

Joey Bada$$

Nao

Sabrina Claudio

Mariah The Scientist

Amber Mark

LaRussell

Rini

Mereba

Rejjie Snow

Alex Isley

Fana Hues

Christian Kuria

SUNDAY, APRIL 30:

Kehlani

Teyana Taylor

Jessie Reyez

Pink Sweat$

Chlöe

PinkPantheress

Thuy

Jacquees

Muni Long

Mahalia

Marc E Bassy

Destin Conrad

Arin Ray

FLO

Coco Jones

Noodles

Zae France

Samaria

Tickets to Sol Blume go on sale on 1/30. Visit the festival’s website for more info.