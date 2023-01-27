Sacramento R&B Fest Sol Blume Announces 2023 Lineup Headlined By Brent Faiyaz & Kehlani
R&B/soul/hip-hop fest Sol Blume is set to return for a fourth year on April 29-30 at Discovery Park near Downtown Sacramento. Headlining the fest this year will be Kehlani and Brent Faiyaz, and additional performers include Ella Mai, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jacquees, and more. Check out the full day-by-day breakdown below.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29:
Brent Faiyaz
Ella Mai
Isaiah Rashad
Joey Bada$$
Nao
Sabrina Claudio
Mariah The Scientist
Amber Mark
LaRussell
Rini
Mereba
Rejjie Snow
Alex Isley
Fana Hues
Christian Kuria
SUNDAY, APRIL 30:
Kehlani
Teyana Taylor
Jessie Reyez
Pink Sweat$
Chlöe
PinkPantheress
Thuy
Jacquees
Muni Long
Mahalia
Marc E Bassy
Destin Conrad
Arin Ray
FLO
Coco Jones
Noodles
Zae France
Samaria
Tickets to Sol Blume go on sale on 1/30. Visit the festival’s website for more info.