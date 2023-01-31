A24’s coming-of-age drama When You Finish Saving The World landed in theaters on January 20. Its accompanying soundtrack featuring a score by Emile Mosseri and the original song “Pieces Of Gold” by Finn Wolfhard and director Jesse Eisenberg. Today, A24 is sharing a bonus track: Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy covering Woody Guthrie’s labor anthem “Union Maid.” This, of course, recalls Wilco and Billy Bragg’s collaborative classic, 1998’s Mermaid Avenue, where the group (with help from Nora Guthrie) collected previously unheard Guthrie lyrics and set them to music.

Listen to Tweedy singing “Union Maid” below.

When You Finish Saving The World is in theaters now.