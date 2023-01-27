High. – “Bomber”

North Jersey slowcore/shoegaze act High. are tricky to Google, but that may not be the case for much longer. They’ve already shared bills with notables like They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, waveform, All Under Heaven, doused, Aspartame (featuring members of Momma), and Gift. The four-piece are also planning to release their debut EP in February. Three tracks on the EP are out now: “Painbox,” “Lifetimes,” and “Dead.” Today, High. are sharing a contemplative new one called “Bomber,” which was recorded at Strange Weather in Brooklyn and mastered by Corey Coffman of Gleemer.

Listen to “Bomber” below, along with the prior singles.

High.’s debut EP will be out 2/3 via Julia’s War.

