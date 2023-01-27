Shrinking, a new Apple TV+ show starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford premieres today, and the show’s theme song just so happens to be by Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. The main title theme is called “Frightening Fishes,” and it’s co-written by composer Tom Howe. As for the show, the tagline reads: “Shrinking is a comedy about a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

Listen to “Frightening Fishes.”

Shrinking premieres on Apple TV+ today (1/27).