January 27, 2023
Hear Ben Gibbard’s Theme For New Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Series Shrinking

January 27, 2023
Shrinking, a new Apple TV+ show starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford premieres today, and the show’s theme song just so happens to be by Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. The main title theme is called “Frightening Fishes,” and it’s co-written by composer Tom Howe. As for the show, the tagline reads: “Shrinking is a comedy about a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tells his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

Listen to “Frightening Fishes.”

Shrinking premieres on Apple TV+ today (1/27).

