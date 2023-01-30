Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me

Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:

A fictional novel based on Geoff’s real-life experience at an ibogaine clinic in Mexico, Someone Who Isn’t Me is a feverish journey through the psyche of someone who no longer recognizes himself. When Geoff hears that a drug called ibogaine might be able to save him from his heroin addiction, he goes to a clinic in Mexico to confront the darkest and most destructive versions of himself. In this modern reimagining of the Divine Comedy, survival lurks in the darkest corners of Geoff’s brain, asking, will he make it? Can anyone?

You can pre-order Someone Who Isn’t Me here.