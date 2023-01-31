The Pernice Brothers are releasing a deluxe edition of their debut album Overcome By Happiness, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in May. The new edition will feature eight previously unreleased home demos, extensive liner notes written by Stephen Deusner, and an introduction and track-by-track written by Joe Pernice. Pernice is also including the lyrics for the album in full for the first time, alongside a number of unpublished photographs — a 5×7 print autographed by Pernice will also be in every copy.

Pouring over the demos and song sketches, photos, notebooks and of course the album itself triggered some profound memories for me: Those involving the making of the album were all good,” Pernice reflected in a statement,” continuing:

Memories of the songs’ geneses—as one who has heard the album might imagine—ran the gamut. I’m very grateful to the people at New West Records for both involving me so completely in compiling the material for this deluxe vinyl issue, and for the stunning edition they’re releasing. To have my songs and the stories behind them treated with such care and out of a sense of love is something I neither expect or take for granted. I’m so happy about how this turned out. I honestly don’t think a more complete Overcome by Happiness ‘experience’ could have been put together.

The Pernice Brothers will perform the album in its entirety with a string quartet in Boston on May 18 and New York City on May 19 — tickets for those go on sale this Friday at 10AM ET.

Watch a trailer for the box set below.

Overcome By Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 5/19 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.