Whitney released a new album, SPARK, a few months back, and they’re about to head out on some tour dates in support of it. Today, they’re sharing the one-off single “For A While.” The Chicago group has been playing it live at shows since putting out their debut album Light Upon The Lake in 2016 — back then it went by the different name “Rolling Blackouts” — but they didn’t finish writing and recording it until last year. Check it out alongside their upcoming live dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/12 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/14 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/16 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

02/17 Aarhus, DK @ Fonden Voxhall

02/18 København, DK @ Vega

02/20 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

02/23 London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

02/24 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

02/25 Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

02/27 Dublin, IE @ The Academy

03/20 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/21 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater

03/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

03/24 Boise, ID Treefort Music Festival

03/25 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

03/26 Portland, OR @ Aladdin

03/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/29 Menlo Park, CA @ Guild Theatre

03/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

06/29 Vilanova I La Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

“For A While’ is out now via Secretly Canadian.