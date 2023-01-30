The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour

The Smile toured North America late last year, and it was awesome. This summer, they’re coming back. The Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood/Tom Skinner trio has announced a month of dates from late June to late July, mostly in the eastern half of he US, with one stop each in Mexico and Canada. Other than a New York show at Forest Hills Stadium, it’s the Radiohead offshoot’s first show in each of these cities.

The announcement is accompanied by news of the limited edition vinyl EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022, culled from various live performances last year. Five of the six songs are from the Smile’s debut album A Light For Attracting Attention; the other is Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” which the Smile included in their live sets last year. Out March 10, the EP follows another live album the band released in December, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022.

The Smile were in the process of writing their second album during last fall’s tour. How awesome would it be if that’s out before this summer? Below, check out the EP tracklist and the Smile’s tour itinerary.

TRACKLIST:

A1 “The Opposite”

A2 “Thin Thing”

A3 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses”

B1 “The Same”

B2 “Waving A White Flag”

B3 “Free In The Knowledge”

TOUR DATES:

06/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 is out 3/10 on XL. Pre-order it here.