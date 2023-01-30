The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour
The Smile toured North America late last year, and it was awesome. This summer, they’re coming back. The Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood/Tom Skinner trio has announced a month of dates from late June to late July, mostly in the eastern half of he US, with one stop each in Mexico and Canada. Other than a New York show at Forest Hills Stadium, it’s the Radiohead offshoot’s first show in each of these cities.
The announcement is accompanied by news of the limited edition vinyl EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022, culled from various live performances last year. Five of the six songs are from the Smile’s debut album A Light For Attracting Attention; the other is Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” which the Smile included in their live sets last year. Out March 10, the EP follows another live album the band released in December, The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022.
The Smile were in the process of writing their second album during last fall’s tour. How awesome would it be if that’s out before this summer? Below, check out the EP tracklist and the Smile’s tour itinerary.
TRACKLIST:
A1 “The Opposite”
A2 “Thin Thing”
A3 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses”
B1 “The Same”
B2 “Waving A White Flag”
B3 “Free In The Knowledge”
TOUR DATES:
06/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium
06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 is out 3/10 on XL. Pre-order it here.