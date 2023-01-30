In the late ’00s and early ’10s, Baltimore’s Trapped Under Ice led a wave of muscular, attitude-driven hardcore bands that changed the trajectory of the genre. TUI have never officially broken up, but they haven’t released anything since 2017’s Heatwave, and the band has only intermittently been active in recent years. Still, TUI’s legend has only grown, especially since Turnstile, a band that basically started off as a TUI side project, has become an absolute phenomenon. This past weekend, Trapped Under Ice played two shows, their first since 2019, and they looked pretty fucking amazing.

On Saturday, Trapped Under Ice headlined the Baltimore hardcore festival Disturbin’ The Peace. Last night, they headlined a big show in Brooklyn. I didn’t go to either of those shows, and I’m kicking myself now. Since I wasn’t there, I can’t tell whether Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates returned to his post as TUI’s drummer. I can, however, tell you that TUI leader Justice Tripp, more recently of Angel Du$t and the solo project Cold Mega, was up there looking like a monster and that he executed at least one masterful front-flip stagedive.

We’ll eventually get a Hate5six video of Saturday’s Trapped Under Ice set, and I can’t wait. Until then, those of us who weren’t in the room will have to make do with brief social-media videos. But those videos — especially the ones that capture the “Pleased To Meet You” breakdown — are still pretty fucking great. Check out some of them below.

Trapped Under Ice 2023 pic.twitter.com/LpPWoqmLyj — Google Images (@aaronrpalmer) January 29, 2023

Trapped Under Ice stage dives @ Disturbing The Peace Fest pic.twitter.com/pPgWf7g70n — 芊慧 (@stayxedge) January 29, 2023

THE MIGHTY TRAPPED UNDER ICE pic.twitter.com/U05olcoX4u — Ace (@AceXEdge) January 29, 2023

tui till i die pic.twitter.com/oiSVNArlwB — mommy milkerz ™ (@vampiregrandpaa) January 29, 2023

Saw Trapped Under Ice for the first time in their hometown (BALTIMORE CITY PUT YOUR SOUL TO REST) at their first show of 2023🫡

TUI TILL I DIE pic.twitter.com/eLSsSKQ6M3 — 芊慧 (@stayxedge) January 29, 2023

Trapped Under Ice, so many stage dives. pic.twitter.com/R1gFu9PPv6 — Alexa Gallo (@alexag) January 29, 2023

You shake their hands, say “pleased to meet you.” Look them in the eye. They don’t believe you.