This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

The format is a little confusing, so here’s the deal: Three individual (traveling) shows — headlined by LCD, Steve Lacy, and boygenius — will take place on the same nights, but in different cities. The headlining act’s “guests” will also be at their headliners’ respective shows.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting February 10. Check out AEG’s website for more information.

LCD Soundsystem’s TOUR DATES:*

06/02 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater At Stanford

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park At Snapdragon Stadium

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside At The Rose Bowl

06/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds At City Park

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/16 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/17 – Boston, MA @ The Stage At Suffolk Downs

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

*with special guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more

Steve Lacy TOUR DATES:*

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside At The Rose Bowl

06/03 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater At Stanford

06/04 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park At Snapdragon Stadium

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds At City Park

06/16 – Boston, MA @ The Stage At Suffolk Downs

06/17 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/18 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

*with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

boygenius TOUR DATES*

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park At Snapdragon Stadium

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside At The Rose Bowl

06/04 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater At Stanford

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds At City Park

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/16 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage At Suffolk Downs

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

*with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange