Cable Ties – “Perfect Client”

New Music January 31, 2023 10:44 AM By James Rettig
0

Cable Ties – “Perfect Client”

New Music January 31, 2023 10:44 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in 2020, the Australian rock band Cable Ties released their second album (and Merge Records debut) Far Enough. They’ve been quiet since then, but today they have returned with a new single, a simmering, towering roar called “Perfect Client.” Cable Ties are on tour with OFF! in Europe this next week. Check out the new song and their upcoming dates below.

TOUR DATES (w/ OFF!):
02/01 Berlin, DE @ Frannz
02/02 Hamburg, DE @ Logo
02/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
02/05 Antwerp, BE @ Trix
02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/08 London, UK @ Moth
02/09 London, UK @ Sebright Arms (headlining)

“Perfect Client” is out now via Merge / Poison City.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

2 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

4 days ago 0

Lil Yachty’s New Album Let’s Start Here. Is A Wild Psychedelic Rock Odyssey

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

2 days ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest