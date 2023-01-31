Cable Ties – “Perfect Client”
Back in 2020, the Australian rock band Cable Ties released their second album (and Merge Records debut) Far Enough. They’ve been quiet since then, but today they have returned with a new single, a simmering, towering roar called “Perfect Client.” Cable Ties are on tour with OFF! in Europe this next week. Check out the new song and their upcoming dates below.
TOUR DATES (w/ OFF!):
02/01 Berlin, DE @ Frannz
02/02 Hamburg, DE @ Logo
02/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
02/05 Antwerp, BE @ Trix
02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/08 London, UK @ Moth
02/09 London, UK @ Sebright Arms (headlining)
“Perfect Client” is out now via Merge / Poison City.