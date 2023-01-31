Back in 2020, the Australian rock band Cable Ties released their second album (and Merge Records debut) Far Enough. They’ve been quiet since then, but today they have returned with a new single, a simmering, towering roar called “Perfect Client.” Cable Ties are on tour with OFF! in Europe this next week. Check out the new song and their upcoming dates below.

TOUR DATES (w/ OFF!):

02/01 Berlin, DE @ Frannz

02/02 Hamburg, DE @ Logo

02/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

02/05 Antwerp, BE @ Trix

02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

02/08 London, UK @ Moth

02/09 London, UK @ Sebright Arms (headlining)

“Perfect Client” is out now via Merge / Poison City.