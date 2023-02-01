The Los Angeles-based electronic musician Lindsey French changed her name from Negative Gemini to Neggy Gemmy back in 2021. Now she’s ready to release her first album under that name. It’s called CBD Reiki Moonbeam, and it’ll be released on April 28 via 100% Electronica, the label that French co-founded with George Clanton. Today, she’s sharing a new single, “Black Ferrari,” which she produced herself and which was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “california”

02 “black ferrari”

03 “daydream”

04 “take a picture”

05 “beep beep”

06 “cbd”

07 “reiki”

08 “twisted”

09 “spinning”

10 “seeing stars”

11 “euphoria”

12 “moonbeam”

13 “playing on my phone”

14 “gemmy juice”

15 “on the floor”

CBD Reiki Moonbeam is out 4/28 via 100% Electronica.