The British comedian James Acaster recently started a project called Temps, which he calls “a DIY Gorillaz.” The collective effort started when COVID lockdown interrupted Acaster’s plans to make a mockumentary about his own life. Acaster got in touch with a whole mess of international musicians, and dozens of them contributed to this strange project. We already posted Temps’ debut single “no,no,” which features NNAMDÏ, Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, and Shamir. Today, Temps announces the debut album Party Gator Purgatory and shares another track with a great many collaborators.

Party Gator Purgatory is coming out this spring, and it features appearances from artists like Open Mike Eagle, Yoni Wolf, Denmark Vessey, Mal Devisa, and Market’s Nate Mendelsohn. Today, we get the new single “bleedthemtoxins,” which features many of the same guests as “no,no.” NNAMDÏ, Shamir, and Quelle Chris all return, and Joana Gomila, a folk musician from Mallorca, also contributes. I’m not even sure how to describe the song. It’s orchestral, psychedelic art-rap, maybe? There’s also a video, where director Al Clayton films James Acaster as he runs around London’s Victoria Park in his Party Gator costume. (The Party Gator character figures heavily into the Temps mythology.) Below, check out the “bleedthemtoxins” video and the guest-heavy Party Gator Purgatory tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “lookaliveandplaydead” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Mal Devisa, Denmark Vessey, & Foonyap)

02 “kept” (Feat. NNAMDÏ, Gaston Bandimic, Xenia Rubinos, Satomi Matsuzaki, Law Holt, & Quelle Chris)

03 “partygatorR.I.P.” (Feat. Xenia Rubinos, Denmark Vessey, Quelle Chris, & bb tombo)

04 “no,no” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, NNAMDÏ, & Shamir)

05 “at(moves)” (Feat. Quelle Chris, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Mal Devisa, & Nate Mendelsohn)

06 “partygatorpurgatory” (Feat. Babar Luck, Law Holt, Gaston Bandimic, & bb tombo)

07 “ificouldjust” (Feat. Yoni Wolf, Quelle Chris, Shamir, Montaigne, & Ami Dang)

08 “bleedthemtoxins” (Feat. Joana Gomila, NNAMDÏ, Shamir, & Quelle Chris)

09 “partygatorresurrection” (Feat. Open Mike Eagle, me oh myriorama, Montaigne, Low Growl, & bb tombo)

10 “slowreturn” (Feat. Yoni Wolf, Shamir, & Elizabeth Balčus)

Party Gator Purgatory is out 5/19 on Bella Union.