Speakers Corner Quartet, a group blending jazz and electronica, was technically formed more than 15 years ago by DJ Snuff as the house band for a recurring hip-hop and spoken-word night at London indie venue Brixton Jamm. In 2009, they released an EP called Further Back Than The Beginning, and in 2021, the collective got going again, with Kwake Bass (drums/synths), Biscuit (flute), Peter Bennie (bass), and Raven Bush (violin/synths) performing at the Barbican. Now it looks as if the quartet is starting something up again; they’ve released a new song, “Can We Do This,” featuring Sampha.

Hear “Can We Do This” below, and keep an eye out for more news around Speakers Corner Quartet in 2023.