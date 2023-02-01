Speakers Corner Quartet – “Can We Do This” (Feat. Sampha)

New Music February 1, 2023 5:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Speakers Corner Quartet – “Can We Do This” (Feat. Sampha)

New Music February 1, 2023 5:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Speakers Corner Quartet, a group blending jazz and electronica, was technically formed more than 15 years ago by DJ Snuff as the house band for a recurring hip-hop and spoken-word night at London indie venue Brixton Jamm. In 2009, they released an EP called Further Back Than The Beginning, and in 2021, the collective got going again, with Kwake Bass (drums/synths), Biscuit (flute), Peter Bennie (bass), and Raven Bush (violin/synths) performing at the Barbican. Now it looks as if the quartet is starting something up again; they’ve released a new song, “Can We Do This,” featuring Sampha.

Hear “Can We Do This” below, and keep an eye out for more news around Speakers Corner Quartet in 2023.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

3 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

5 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

20 hours ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest