Lollapalooza Docuseries Coming To Paramount+

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

News February 1, 2023 11:09 AM By Chris DeVille
0

A three-part Lollapalooza docuseries is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service announced today that it has greenlit Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza, to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, the studio behind HBO’s McMillion$, in partnership with the festival’s current promoter, C3 Presents. It’ll be directed by Michael John Warren, who helmed Jay-Z’s Fade To Black.

Lolla reportedly “will chronicle the wild, exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and its founder, music legend Perry Farrell, and the evolution of the now global cultural phenomenon that transcends generations of music fans and artists of all genres.”The massively influential touring festival version of Lolla has been endlessly chronicled, but even if the series dredges up no new anecdotes about Courtney Love’s backstage behavior or whatever, presumably there are still some untold stories regarding the fixed-in-place Chicago iteration of the fest, as well as its expansion into international markets.

There is no announced release date for Lolla yet, but presumably it will premiere before this year’s Lolla kicks off Aug. 3 in Chicago? (Still waiting on that lineup, by the way.)

