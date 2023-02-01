Last year, Bonny Light Horseman — the folk group made up of Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson — released Rolling Golden Holy, their second album but first of all-original songs. Included on vinyl copies of the album was a bonus track called “Once On Another Day,” which was sandwiched between songs 8 and 10 on the tracklist. Today, the trio has released “Once On Another Day” on its own digitally — it’s a muted hymnal number filled with some lovely harmonies. Check it out below.

Rolling Golden Holy is out now via 37d03d