Grammys Detail Tributes To Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, & Takeoff

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

News February 1, 2023 1:34 PM By James Rettig
0

The Grammy Awards will be upon us this weekend, and the ceremony’s performances are starting to be revealed. Already announced performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Brandi Carlile to represent this year’s crop of nominees. Today, the Recording Academy has announced some of the tribute performances that are set to take place during the night.

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to honor Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt are getting together to perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in tribute to Christine McVie; and the gospel collective Maverick City Music will link up with Quavo to sing “Without You,” his tribute song to his late nephew and Migos mate Takeoff.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards air this Sunday, February 5 starting at 8PM ET.

