Last October, Unknown Mortal Orchestra — the psych-pop project led by Ruban Nielson — released a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” and teased a double album for release in 2023. Well, today they are making that announcement official: the double-album V is due out March 17 and, according to a press release, it “draws from the rich traditions of West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music.” UMO are also sharing a lead single, “Layla,” which comes with a music video directed by Vira-Lata and is meant to be the first of a two-part series.

Recorded in Palm Springs, V is definitely a family affair, as it features Nielson’s father, Chris, on saxophone and flute and longtime UMO member Jake Portrait. It was also created amid Nielson’s pandemic travels back and forth from New Zealand and Portland to Hawaii, where his mother (Deedee Aipolani Nielson, a Kanaka Maoli) is from.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music,” Nielson says. “Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

Listen to and watch “Layla” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Garden”

02 “Guilty Pleasures”

03 “Meshuggah”

04 “The Widow”

05 “In The Rear View”

06 “That Life”

07 “Layla”

08 “Shin Ramyun”

09 “Weekend Run”

10 “The Beach”

11 “Nadja”

12 “Keaukaha”

13 “I Killed Captain Cook”

14 “Drag”

TOUR DATES:

03/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/22-26 – Boise, ID @Treefort Music Festival

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/13 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

04/14 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

04/15 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

04/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival

05/30 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

V will be out 3/17 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.