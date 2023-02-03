The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Gel - "Attainable"

Gel are perhaps best known for headlining a legendary hardcore show at a Sonic Drive-In last summer, a spectacle that made headlines far outside the genre’s standard perimeter of coverage. But no special circumstances are necessary to appreciate this band. Their live show appears to be an exhilarating hardcore platonic ideal, channeling raw aggression into outbursts so fast and hard and concise that you might end up buzzing from their performance exponentially longer than they play. What’s so great about “Attainable,” and about Gel recordings in general, is that the sense of violent impact and pulse-raising energy comes across every time you press play. Here, on the lead single from new album Only Constant, they’re a tank careening through sludge at dangerous speeds, nimbly shifting gears despite the heavy-duty machinery in motion. Sami Kaiser roars with some blend of war cry and desperate plea, their bandmates subtly altering the dynamics of an ingeniously simple groove. The desire to keep playing it on repeat is not unlike the compulsion to keep reaching for more french fries, except, with all due respect to Sonic, the Gel catalog is far more nourishing than anything on their menu. —Chris