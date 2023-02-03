Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Scoring David Fincher’s The Killer

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

News February 2, 2023 9:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

News February 2, 2023 9:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are reuniting with director David Fincher for a new film called The Killer, which is based on the French comic book series by Alexis Nolent and stars Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. It’ll be the fifth collaboration with Fincher; Reznor and Ross first scored the director’s The Social Network in 2010 and followed up with the super-underrated The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011), Gone Girl (2014), and Mank (2020).

The duo announced their reunion with Fincher via Nine Inch Nails’ newsletter, which also said that their Mank score is now available in a “deluxe vinyl package.”:

STARTING WITH THE ACADEMY AWARD WINNING SCORE FOR “THE SOCIAL NETWORK” IN 2010, TRENT REZNOR AND ATTICUS ROSS HAVE BEEN COLLABORATING WITH DAVID FINCHER AS FILM COMPOSERS FOR OVER A DECADE. THEIR CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SCORE FOR “MANK” IS NOW AVAILABLE IN A DELUXE VINYL PACKAGE. REZNOR AND ROSS HAVE ALSO DONE THE SCORE FOR FINCHER’S NEXT PROJECT “THE KILLER” WHICH IS SET TO PREMIERE NOVEMBER 10, 2023.

Look out for The Killer on Netflix come 11/10.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

