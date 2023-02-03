Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.

In a press release, .gif from god describe their forthcoming EP Digital Red as “anxious music written during a particularly anxious period of time.” You can definitely hear plenty of anxiety in the new song “a kiss for every hornet,” a frantic rolling-on-the-floor attack that doesn’t let up until the abrupt blissed-out coda. Below, listen to “a kiss for every hornet” and check out the tracklist for the new EP.

<a href="https://giffromgod.bandcamp.com/album/digital-red">DIGITAL RED by .gif from god</a>

TRACKLIST:

01″ knife goes in, guts come out”

02 “a kiss for every hornet”

03 “the cow’s meow”

04 “youth medium: child psychic”

05 “meat man meets man”

06 “dream futures”

The Digital Red EP is out 3/3 on Prosthetic Records.