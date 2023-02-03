.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”

New Music February 3, 2023 10:49 AM By Tom Breihan
0

.gif from god – “a kiss for every hornet”

New Music February 3, 2023 10:49 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Richmond’s .gif from god make frantic, explosive screamo that often veers into pure metallic chaos. Six years ago, the band released a split with Vein. Both bands have gone in hugely different directions since then, and both of them seem to be playing to different scenes, but if you like the intricate splatter of Vein’s Errorzone, then you’ll probably find a lot to like in .gif from god. Today, .gif from god announced plans to release a new EP, their first new music since their 2019 full-length debut approximation_of_a_human.

In a press release, .gif from god describe their forthcoming EP Digital Red as “anxious music written during a particularly anxious period of time.” You can definitely hear plenty of anxiety in the new song “a kiss for every hornet,” a frantic rolling-on-the-floor attack that doesn’t let up until the abrupt blissed-out coda. Below, listen to “a kiss for every hornet” and check out the tracklist for the new EP.

TRACKLIST:
01″ knife goes in, guts come out”
02 “a kiss for every hornet”
03 “the cow’s meow”
04 “youth medium: child psychic”
05 “meat man meets man”
06 “dream futures”

The Digital Red EP is out 3/3 on Prosthetic Records.

Jamie Betts

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

3 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

3 days ago 0

Zara Larsson Wore A Burzum Dress To An Awards Show, Which Was A Bad Idea

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest