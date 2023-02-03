My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”

New Music February 3, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “forever”

New Music February 3, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Last year I was blown away by “The Longing Machine,” a 23-minute song by one-person Albuquerque screamo act My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest. Today the band — now a duo — is back with news of a new LP called fragment dropping this Monday, and they’ve shared its closing track. This one is a more manageable 5:48, but at that length you can be assured “forever” is still epic and intense. Tapping into the sprawling structural sensibility of a band like Respire, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest masterfully venture out into their genre’s harsh and harrowing extremes while still anchored to some sort of accessibility. Not that anyone would mistake “forever” for pop music, but where some static-laden screamo repels me by pressing too far into shrill atonal freakouts, this stuff simply electrifies. Listen below along with some other recent My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest material.

TRACKLIST:
01 “on any other day”
02 “fragment”
03 “the mole”
04 “callous”
05 “i love you i love you i love you”
06 “forever”

fragment is out 2/6 on Tomb Tree Tapes. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

3 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

3 days ago 0

Zara Larsson Wore A Burzum Dress To An Awards Show, Which Was A Bad Idea

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest