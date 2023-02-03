Blood Runs Cold are a new metallic hardcore band from Long Island fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte. Their filthy, detuned-to-hell debut single contains two songs, “Residuals” and “Kill Yourself,” that let Chiarmonte try out a far more guttural vocal style than Koyo’s pop-punk harmonies. More generally speaking, the band told Brooklyn Vegan, “Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.” Hear both tracks below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/residuals-kill-yourself">Residuals / Kill Yourself by Blood Runs Cold</a>