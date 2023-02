Samara Joy has been named Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys. A stunned Joy expressed her gratitude and spoke of growing up in the Bronx, watching this music world from the outside in. She brought her brother as her date, which is cute.

Last year’s winner, Olivia Rodrigo, presented the award. The other nominees for Best New Artist were Anitta, DOMi & JD Beck, Latto, Muni Long, MÃ¥neskin, Molly Tuttle, Omar Apollo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg.