Paul Shaffer And Letterman‘s Band Filled In For The Roots On Fallon Last Night

News February 4, 2023 12:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky
The Roots cannot be in two places at once, and as such, while The Tonight Show house band journeyed to Los Angeles for tomorrow night’s Grammys ceremony, former Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer stepped in for one night only on Friday to help out Jimmy Fallon. “It’s such a coincidence we’re here tonight because 41 years ago this very week was when David Letterman came on the air right across the hall here at NBC… so this is like our 41st anniversary,” Shaffer told Fallon.

“So thanks to you, I have reunited the entire band from the Letterman show, and we’re all here,” Shaffer added, referring to his World’s Most Dangerous Band.

Also during the show, Shaffer and his band accompanied Fallon performing Harry Styles’ Grammy-nominated “As It Was” in the style of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen. Watch some videos from the evening below.

