Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

Nirvana received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy at their Special Merit Awards, which were held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear were on-hand to accept the honor.

“They said that Kurt was witty, that maybe he was a smart-ass, and he said ‘Teenage angst has paid off well,’ which it has,” Novoselic said in an excerpt from his speech. “I do fan mail, old-fashioned fan mail, and I get letters from around the world from Nirvana fans … a lot of young people, there’s a new generation of Nirvana fans and I’m just very grateful for that.”

While they were an active band, Nirvana received six Grammy Award nominations but won only one, after Kurt Cobain’s death when MTV Unplugged in New York won for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Also honored at the Special Merit Awards were the Supremes, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson (only Nancy attended the ceremony), Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainy, Auto-Tune creator Dr. Andy Hildebrand, and more. Watch some video from the event below.