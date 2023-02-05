Watch Jack Harlow In White Men Can’t Jump Remake Teaser

Around this time last year, we found out that Jack Harlow would be starring in a remake of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump. It was directed by the music video director Calmatic, who was behind the recent remake of House Party.

A brief teaser trailer for the film has been released, which shows Harlow in the Woody Harrelson role opposite Sinqua Walls, taking over for Wesley Snipes. It’ll be Harlow’s feature film debut. The movie won’t be on Hulu until May 19, but you can check out the clip below.