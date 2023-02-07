In 2020, UK post-punk/shoegazers bdrmm released their debut LP, . Since then, they’ve shared a handful of singles, and now they’re announcing their signing to Mogwai’s Rock Action. Bdrmm also plan to release their sophomore album, I Don’t Know, in June. Along with the news is a lead single, “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood,” which also has a video, directed by Chris Tomsett.

Like their debut, I Don’t Know was recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator Alex Greaves at the Nave Studios in Leeds. Of “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood,” the band’s Ryan Smith says:

Most people who have seen us tour will recognise this track. The more we played it, the more it dawned on us it was becoming something special, and an integral part of our set. Lyrically, it stems from my recent mental health awareness. I’d become depressed and very socially anxious, I really felt like I had changed and didn’t know who I was. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by three of my brothers within this band – one literally by blood – and have always been able to be myself with them. It’s about realising what you have and remembering that when you can’t see it.

The band also sound enthused about signing to Rock Action, saying: “After touring with Mogwai and forming such a close relationship with them, we feel blessed to have been invited to work with them and their team. To be on the same label as Arab Strap too? I mean, say no more..”

Watch and listen to “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alps”

02 “Be Careful”

03 “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood”

04 “We Fall Apart”

05 “Advertisement One”

06 “Hidden Cinema”

07 “Pulling Stitches”

08 “A Final Movement”

TOUR DATES:

06/28 – Hull, UK @ Adelphi

06/29 – Hull, UK @ Adelphi

06/30 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records

07/01 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

07/02 – Brighton, UK @ Resident Records

07/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

07/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Monorail

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

11/14 – Salford, UK @ The White Hotel

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/19 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/20 – London, UK @ Scala

11/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash

11/23 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

11/24 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Button Factory

I Don’t Know is out 6/30 via Rock Action.