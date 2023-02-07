bdrmm – “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood”
In 2020, UK post-punk/shoegazers bdrmm released their debut LP,
Like their debut, I Don’t Know was recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator Alex Greaves at the Nave Studios in Leeds. Of “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood,” the band’s Ryan Smith says:
Most people who have seen us tour will recognise this track. The more we played it, the more it dawned on us it was becoming something special, and an integral part of our set. Lyrically, it stems from my recent mental health awareness. I’d become depressed and very socially anxious, I really felt like I had changed and didn’t know who I was. I am lucky enough to be surrounded by three of my brothers within this band – one literally by blood – and have always been able to be myself with them. It’s about realising what you have and remembering that when you can’t see it.
The band also sound enthused about signing to Rock Action, saying: “After touring with Mogwai and forming such a close relationship with them, we feel blessed to have been invited to work with them and their team. To be on the same label as Arab Strap too? I mean, say no more..”
Watch and listen to “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Alps”
02 “Be Careful”
03 “It’s Just A Bit Of Blood”
04 “We Fall Apart”
05 “Advertisement One”
06 “Hidden Cinema”
07 “Pulling Stitches”
08 “A Final Movement”
TOUR DATES:
06/28 – Hull, UK @ Adelphi
06/29 – Hull, UK @ Adelphi
06/30 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records
07/01 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
07/02 – Brighton, UK @ Resident Records
07/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
07/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
07/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Monorail
11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds
11/14 – Salford, UK @ The White Hotel
11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
11/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
11/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/19 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/20 – London, UK @ Scala
11/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash
11/23 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
11/24 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/26 – Dublin, UK @ The Button Factory
I Don’t Know is out 6/30 via Rock Action.