The earthy and eclectic Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey blew a lot of people’s minds with last year’s Remember Your North Star album. She’s following it up next month with an EP called Exodus The North Star. Today, the mesmerizing title track is out with a Bey-directed music video shot on film, with a grainy texture that matches the song’s warm throwback vibes.

Bey’s statement on the EP:

Exodus The North Star is my most vulnerable work to date. This is how I see joy and love in the world and what I aspire to feel and be. I have become an expert at turning my pain and grief as a black woman into music. Black people have a masterful way of telling our stories and sharing pain, but we’re also masters of joy and imagination. We have always been in a global conversation about how to alchemize our experiences and reimagine our circumstances. From the ties between Lovers Rock and R&B to Gospel and House. Our joy is a collective effort.

I rarely write about what I would like my existence to be in this world. This is a new level of vulnerability for me. Proclaiming my desires. What I’ve come to learn I deserve. This is my thank you to my people: my peers, the elders and the ancestors for being in this work with me. Cheers to the future.