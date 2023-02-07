Back in 2021, Tony Molina and Sarah Rose Janko starting making music together as the Lost Days, writing songs in East Oakland, where Janko lived at the time, and then recording them in West Oakland. Those early tracks were released as the Lost Demos, first on cassette and later on vinyl. The pair kept writing songs with each other, even as Janko moved to New Orleans, and today they’re announcing their first full-length album, In The Store.

“It was really about an obsession with the first three Bill Fox LPs, and finding a newfound freedom in home recording with Sarah that set the concept in motion,” Molina said in a press release. “The Lost Days was a collaboration in which we were tapping into our love of traditional songwriting. We felt that recording to cassette at our friend’s house was the best way to capture the songs.”

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single and title track, “In The Store.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gonna Have To Tell You”

02 “Half The Time”

03 “For Today”

04 “What’s On Your Mind”

05 “Mess You Made”

06 “Long Before You Know”

07 “Another Day”

08 “Pass The Time”

09 “In The Store”

10 “Outro”

In The Store is out 3/17 via Speakeasy Studios SF.