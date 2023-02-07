In a few weeks, the supremely stomp-ass Baltimore post-hardcore band Truth Cult will release their sophomore album Walk The Wheel, which they recorded with Jawbox leader J. Robbins. I have heard Walk The Wheel, and I can tell you that it whips ass. We’ve already posted first single “Heavy Water,” and now Truth Cult have shared another song.

The new Truth Cult song is a 101-second burst of feverish energy, and it’s called “Clearskin.” Truth Cult take clear inspiration from the very beginnings of post-hardcore in the ’80s, and “Clearskin” is one of those tracks that sounds, more or less, like a straight-up old-school hardcore ripper with wilder dynamics and unexpected guitar heroics. The lyrics are elliptical puzzles — “All dreamers and sleepwalkers must pay the price, and the ones who see the southern lights pay it twice” — but the band plays with the kind of speed and ferocity that you don’t get time to analyze those words. Instead, you just have to feel them. Listen below.

Walk The Wheel is out 3/3 on Pop Wig.