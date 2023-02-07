All the good festivals happen in Europe, and Best Kept Secret is no exception. The Netherlands festival has announced an excellent lineup for 2023 with some huge names, presented in alphabetical order on the poster.

That roster is massive: the 1975, Alex G, Alvvays, Aphex Twin, Arlo Parks, Big Joanie, Billie Nomates, Black Country, New Road, Caroline Polachek, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, the Chemical Brothers, Christine And The Queens, Cola, the Comet Is Coming, Crack Cloud, cumgirl8, Erika de Casier, Interpol, Japanese Breakfast, Jockstrap, Julia Jacklin, Kevn Morby, Kurt Vile & the Violators, the Mars Volta, Nation Of Language, Peach Pit, Royksopp, Sorry, Sudan Archives, Tinariwen, Unknow Mortal Orchestra, the Voidz, and more to be announced.

Best Kept Secret 2023 takes place June 9 through 11 at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. You can register for a pre-sale here, which starts tomorrow. More details available here.